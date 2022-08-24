Occupying forces lack rocketeers and Marines – Ukraine’s military intelligence

YEVHEN KIZILOV – WEDNESDAY, 24 AUGUST 2022, 20:02

The Russian military command is trying to supplement infantry units at the expense of soldiers who represent missile forces and Marines.

Source: Chief Intelligence Directorate, on Telegram

Details: It is reported that units of the strategic missile forces of the Russian Federation are recruiting personnel who will voluntarily go to fight against Ukraine. As of 22 August, only 1% of servicemen from the total number of required personnel expressed such a wish.

Similarly, commanders of Marine units complain that the misuse of their troops causes them to lose the combat capability they need to perform missions during naval landing operations.

As they are used as motorised rifle units, they suffer significant losses. Among them are many soldiers who have the experience of landing and conducting combat operations on raw coastline. The additional staffing is carried out at the expense of military personnel of the crews of ships of the fleets and flotillas, who undergo only a basic two-week training course before being sent to the combat zone. This further reduces the combat effectiveness of units.

