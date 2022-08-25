All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Khmelnytskyi Oblast: 3 people injured in rocket attacks

Thursday, 25 August 2022, 09:04

IRYNA BALACHUK THURSDAY, 25 AUGUST 2022, 09:04

A woman and two children have been injured as a result of rocket attacks in the Shepetivka district of Khmelnytskyi Oblast on the evening of 24 August.

Source: Serhii Hamalii, Head of Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Hamalii: "Windows and doors in civilian houses and a school have been broken following 2 missile strikes in the Shepetivka district. This was a shock wave."

Details: The head of the Oblast Military Administration said that three people, including a woman and two children, were slightly injured by window glass. They have been provided with qualified medical assistance.

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Russian forces intensify firing on eastern front – Luhansk Oblast Military Administration

Ukrainian tactical aircraft hit Russian air defences and concentrations of troops – Operational Command Pivden (South)

Zelenskyy describes what would help change the situation on front in favour of Ukraine

Another power unit at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant now reconnected to Ukrainian power grid

Minister Vereshchuk names Ukrainian oblasts where mandatory evacuation to take place

Chechen leader Kadyrov now officially suspect in Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:16
Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy 3 UAVs and helicopter of occupiers
09:52
Russians lose 3 more tanks and 250 soldiers
08:56
Russian forces intensify firing on eastern front – Luhansk Oblast Military Administration
08:31
Russians kill two more civilians in Bakhmut
07:51
Intense overnight attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast by Russian forces: damage confirmed
07:19
Ukrainian Armed Forces bust and eliminate Russian reconnaissance group – General Staff report
06:20
Russian attacks forces strike city of Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia Oblast 16 times
03:45
Russian forces kill woman and her 2 children in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – Oblast Military Administration
02:46
Russian rockets hit central Kharkiv – Kharkiv Mayor
01:40
Ukrainian tactical aircraft hit Russian air defences and concentrations of troops – Operational Command Pivden (South)
All News