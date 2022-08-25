All Sections
Khmelnytskyi Oblast: 3 people injured in rocket attacks

Iryna BalachukThursday, 25 August 2022, 09:04
A woman and two children have been injured as a result of rocket attacks in the Shepetivka district of Khmelnytskyi Oblast on the evening of 24 August.

Source: Serhii Hamalii, Head of Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Hamalii: "Windows and doors in civilian houses and a school have been broken following 2 missile strikes in the Shepetivka district. This was a shock wave."

Details: The head of the Oblast Military Administration said that three people, including a woman and two children, were slightly injured by window glass. They have been provided with qualified medical assistance.

Background:

