Khmelnytskyi Oblast: 3 people injured in rocket attacks
Thursday, 25 August 2022, 09:04
IRYNA BALACHUK – THURSDAY, 25 AUGUST 2022, 09:04
A woman and two children have been injured as a result of rocket attacks in the Shepetivka district of Khmelnytskyi Oblast on the evening of 24 August.
Source: Serhii Hamalii, Head of Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Advertisement:
Quote from Hamalii: "Windows and doors in civilian houses and a school have been broken following 2 missile strikes in the Shepetivka district. This was a shock wave."
Details: The head of the Oblast Military Administration said that three people, including a woman and two children, were slightly injured by window glass. They have been provided with qualified medical assistance.
Background:
- The occupiers launched a rocket attack on the territory of Khmelnytskyi Oblast on the evening of 24 August.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda!