On Ukraine’s Independence Day, Russia took up planes 200 times, often simulating strikes

OLENA ROSHCHINA — THURSDAY, 25 AUGUST 2022, 11:25

On the Independence Day of Ukraine, 24 August, Russian Air Force performed about 200 sorties, but the frequency of missile strikes was much lower; 8 Kh-22 cruise missiles hit different regions of Ukraine.

Source: Yuriy Ihnat, speaker of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at a briefing

Quote from Ihnat: "In total, about 190 air raid sirens sounded in [various] regions… Yesterday, despite the fact that there was such a large number of alarms, no significant missile activity was recorded, but serious aviation activity was recorded. About 200 air flights were observed on 24 August.

Russians mainly used long-range Tupolev Tu-22 M3 bombers carrying a Kh-22 missile to attack Ukraine. 8 strikes of these missiles were recorded in the regions. Russians also used Tornado-S multiple-launch rocket systems.

Details: Explaining such a large number of air alarms, Ihnat said that Russia also performed out many "simulation sorties". Tupolev Tu-22’s took off mainly from the Shaykovka air base, and Tupolev Tu-95 MS aircraft took off from an airfield to the north of the Caspian Sea. Planes took off and manoeuvred in the air, simulating an attack, which triggered the air-raid sirens in Ukraine.

