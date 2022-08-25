All Sections
Building where occupants prepare to host "referendum" in Melitopol blown up

Iryna BalachukThursday, 25 August 2022, 13:23
On the night of 25 August, the Ukrainian resistance forces blew up the headquarters in Melitopol where occupiers prepared for the so-called referendum for becoming part of the Russian Federation.

Source: RIA Melitopol, the Kremlin-aligned outlet

Details: According to the outlet, the explosion occurred in the village of Pryazovske, Melitopol district, at approximately 01:30.

It is reported that the building also hosted a point for issuing Russian passports.

According to the publication, this caused panic among the collaborators, as they realised that issuing passports and preparing for the referendum is dangerous to their lives.

Military police forces are currently working at the scene; no one is allowed to enter the building.

Background: 

