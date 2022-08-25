All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Residents of Nikopol district are asked not to visit malls and public areas

Thursday, 25 August 2022, 14:15

IRYNA BALACHUK – THURSDAY, 25 AUGUST, 2022, 14:15

Yevhen Yevtushenko, the head of the Nikopol district military administration, urged residents of the district not to visit shopping centres and public areas on 25 August.

Source: Yevtushenko on Telegram

Quote from Yevtushenko: "Friends, today I ask you not to be in public places, in open areas, in shopping centres, etc. It is better to be at home."

Details: He added that this warning applies to cities, villages and towns located on the banks of the Kakhovka Reservoir.

Background:

  • Russian troops hit the Dnipro district with missiles overnight on 23 August, also firing on the Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih districts in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast using multiple-launch rocket systems.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!



Russia transfers batch of heavy military vehicles to Crimea

Russian forces intensify firing on eastern front – Luhansk Oblast Military Administration

Ukrainian tactical aircraft hit Russian air defences and concentrations of troops – Operational Command Pivden (South)

Zelenskyy describes what would help change the situation on front in favour of Ukraine

Another power unit at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant now reconnected to Ukrainian power grid

Minister Vereshchuk names Ukrainian oblasts where mandatory evacuation to take place

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:46
Russia transfers batch of heavy military vehicles to Crimea
10:16
Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy 3 UAVs and helicopter of occupiers
09:52
Russians lose 3 more tanks and 250 soldiers
08:56
Russian forces intensify firing on eastern front – Luhansk Oblast Military Administration
08:31
Russians kill two more civilians in Bakhmut
07:51
Intense overnight attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast by Russian forces: damage confirmed
07:19
Ukrainian Armed Forces bust and eliminate Russian reconnaissance group – General Staff report
06:20
Russian attacks forces strike city of Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia Oblast 16 times
03:45
Russian forces kill woman and her 2 children in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – Oblast Military Administration
02:46
Russian rockets hit central Kharkiv – Kharkiv Mayor
All News