Residents of Nikopol district are asked not to visit malls and public areas

Iryna BalachukThursday, 25 August 2022, 14:15
Yevhen Yevtushenko, the head of the Nikopol district military administration, urged residents of the district not to visit shopping centres and public areas on 25 August.

Source: Yevtushenko on Telegram

Quote from Yevtushenko: "Friends, today I ask you not to be in public places, in open areas, in shopping centres, etc. It is better to be at home."

Details: He added that this warning applies to cities, villages and towns located on the banks of the Kakhovka Reservoir.

Background:

  • Russian troops hit the Dnipro district with missiles overnight on 23 August, also firing on the Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih districts in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast using multiple-launch rocket systems.

