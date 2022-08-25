Residents of Nikopol district are asked not to visit malls and public areas

IRYNA BALACHUK – THURSDAY, 25 AUGUST, 2022, 14:15

Yevhen Yevtushenko, the head of the Nikopol district military administration, urged residents of the district not to visit shopping centres and public areas on 25 August.

Source: Yevtushenko on Telegram

Advertisement:

Quote from Yevtushenko: "Friends, today I ask you not to be in public places, in open areas, in shopping centres, etc. It is better to be at home."

Details: He added that this warning applies to cities, villages and towns located on the banks of the Kakhovka Reservoir.

Background:

Russian troops hit the Dnipro district with missiles overnight on 23 August, also firing on the Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih districts in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast using multiple-launch rocket systems.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda!





