Occupiers hit Kharkiv Oblast, one person killed

ALIONA MAZURENKO – THURSDAY, 25 AUGUST, 14:27

On 25 August, the Russian occupiers fired on the village of Lebiazhe in the Chuhuiv district of Kharkiv Oblast - one person was killed.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Syniehubov: "The Russian occupiers continue to terrorize the civilian population. Today [on 25 August - ed.] they fired on the village of Lebiazhe in the Chuhuiv district.

An enemy shell hit a residential building. Unfortunately, a 62-year-old man was killed. His 41-year-old wife was injured and hospitalised. Doctors assess her condition as stable. The injury is minor."

