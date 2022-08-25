All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine has brought 53 children back from Russia – Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories

Iryna BalachukThursday, 25 August 2022, 15:58
Ukraine has brought 53 children back from Russia – Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories

IRYNA BALACHUK – THURSDAY, 25 AUGUST 2022, 15:58

Ukraine has been able to bring 53 children back from Russia and is currently preparing lawsuits against the Russian Federation based on the so-called "adoption" of kidnapped and deported Ukrainian children.

Source: Iryna Vereshchuk, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, on air during the national 24/7 newscast

Advertisement:

Details: According to the minister, parents, relatives or acquaintances can contact an emergency line maintained by the Ministry for Reintegration to report the abduction of children from the occupied territories.

Quote from Vereshchuk: "In each specific case, we obtain the information, record it, and if we find a Ukrainian child within the territory of the Russian Federation, we do everything to return him or her. 53 children have already been returned in this way."

Details: The Minister added that work on litigation is also ongoing.

The Ministry for Reintegration records cases of so-called "adoption" of Ukrainian children in Russia in order to prepare a lawsuit and demand that Russia be prosecuted, because "this is a crime against our state, against our children."

Background: 

  • Earlier, Russia reported that thousands of children deported from Mariupol were being adopted [in Russia - ed.].
  • On the website of the Administration for Family and Childhood of the Krasnodar Krai (Russia), it was reported that more than 300 Ukrainian children are currently in the queue for "adoption". They were being kept in specialised institutions in Krasnodar Krai.

Journalists fight on their own frontline.
Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:15
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
All News
Advertisement: