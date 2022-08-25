All Sections
Authorities of Zaporizhzhia discuss evacuation plan in case of explosion at nuclear power plant

Yevhen KizilovThursday, 25 August 2022, 17:45
Local authorities of Zaporizhzhia have held a meeting to prepare for evacuation in case of an explosion at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

Source: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: The meeting was headed by Oleksandr Starukh, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration.

During the meeting, details relating to how to notify the public and organise assembly points in the event of an evacuation were discussed.

According to the head of the Oblast, a system for the urgent notification of the population about the course of action and specific type of danger has already been worked out by available methods and according to all available information resources.

Several plans have also been developed that are designed for temporarily occupied and controlled territories. This makes it possible to determine all the options and obstacles for the evacuation of civilians.

Quote from Starukh: "We must clearly understand our capabilities. Since there will be no time to think in the event of real danger from the actions of the Russian invaders, it will be necessary to strictly adhere to the pre-approved action plan. Everything and everyone should work as a single mechanism.

All possible notification systems will be applied; in emergency situations, timely and systematic communication is of key importance. We have to take care of the population both in the controlled and in the occupied territory."

Background: On Thursday, 25 August, the actions of the Russian occupying forces have resulted in the first ever instance of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) being disconnected from Ukraine’s power grid.

