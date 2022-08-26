All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


FSB announces arrest of a Ukrainian "spy" in Kursk

Olena RoshchinaFriday, 26 August 2022, 10:26

OLENA ROSHCHINA  – FRIDAY, 26 AUGUST 2022, 10:26

The Federal Security Service of Russia (FSB) reported that they had detained a citizen of Ukraine who lived in Kursk. The special service calls him an Ukrainian intelligence agent.

Sourcen: Russian state-owned news agencies TASS and RIA Novosti on Telegram

Details: Special technical equipment, allegedly given to him by the Ukrainian special services, was seized from the detainee's house.

According to the FSB, literature on sniper training, survival, guerrilla warfare, subversive and sabotage activities and the work of special services was found in the Ukrainian detainee's computer and mobile phone.

The FSB suspects him of involvement in the collection and transfer of information about the facilities of the Russian Ministry of Defence. A case of espionage has been opened.

Journalists fight on their own frontline.
Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Russia transfers batch of heavy military vehicles to Crimea

Russian forces intensify firing on eastern front – Luhansk Oblast Military Administration

Ukrainian tactical aircraft hit Russian air defences and concentrations of troops – Operational Command Pivden (South)

Zelenskyy describes what would help change the situation on front in favour of Ukraine

Another power unit at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant now reconnected to Ukrainian power grid

Minister Vereshchuk names Ukrainian oblasts where mandatory evacuation to take place

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:46
Russia transfers batch of heavy military vehicles to Crimea
10:16
Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy 3 UAVs and helicopter of occupiers
09:52
Russians lose 3 more tanks and 250 soldiers
08:56
Russian forces intensify firing on eastern front – Luhansk Oblast Military Administration
08:31
Russians kill two more civilians in Bakhmut
07:51
Intense overnight attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast by Russian forces: damage confirmed
07:19
Ukrainian Armed Forces bust and eliminate Russian reconnaissance group – General Staff report
06:20
Russian attacks forces strike city of Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia Oblast 16 times
03:45
Russian forces kill woman and her 2 children in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – Oblast Military Administration
02:46
Russian rockets hit central Kharkiv – Kharkiv Mayor
All News