Ukrenergo restores two lines, which supply Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Friday, 26 August 2022, 13:50

ANASTASIIA ZHARYKOVA – FRIDAY, 26 AUGUST, 13:30

National Energy Company Ukrenergo has restored the operation of two main lines damaged by Russian projectiles. These lines are now working for the own needs of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant’s (ZNPP).

This was reported by the company's press service on Telegram.

"Thanks to this, stable power supply and safe functioning of spent nuclear fuel storage facilities and other important facilities located on the site of the ZNPP are currently ensured," the message reads.

The company added that in the near future, repair crews of Ukrenergo will be able to complete the restoration of another main line. This should contribute to the power plant’s safety.

Ukrenergo emphasised that the energy system of Ukraine keeps working as part of the ENTSO-E energy network.

The loss of power caused by the shutdown of the ZNPP was compensated, and the operation of the power system was balanced.

Background:

  • As of early 26 August, all power units of the ZNPP are disconnected from the power grid.
  • Russians captured the ZNPP on 4 March. Since early August, they have shelled Nikopol that is located on the other side of the Kakhovka water reservoir. The parties blame each other for the attacks that pose a threat of nuclear disaster.
  • On 25 August, for the first time in history, the ZNPP was completely disconnected from the power grid. Dmytro Orlov, the mayor of Enerhodar, said that it happened after the attack, and the Energoatom company stated that the fire caused the ZNPP to disconnect. Later, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported that the ZNPP had restored the connection to the fourth line with the energy system of Ukraine, but all six power units were disconnected.
  • Raphael Grossi, the Director General of the IAEA expressed hope that the visit of the IAEA mission to the ZNPP will take place in the coming days.
  • The visit of the IAEA mission to the ZNPP is planned for next week; however, the occupiers are artificially creating all conditions so that the IAEA does not reach the plant.

