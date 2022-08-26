All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian-appointed puppet leader blown up in Berdiansk, he dies at hospital

Friday, 26 August 2022, 15:45

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA – FRIDAY, 26 AUGUST, 15:45

An explosion occurred in occupied Berdiansk on 26 August. Oleksandr Koliesnikov, the so-called deputy head of the traffic police, died of shrapnel wounds. 

Source: [Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency] TASS referring to the statement of Berdiansk's "authorities",  Ria Novosti [Russian pro-government news agency]

Details: An explosion thundered near the Kryvorizkyi Hirnyk (Kryvyi Rih Mine Worker) health centre. Oleksandr Koliesnikov, who was appointed by the invaders as the deputy chief of the Berdiansk traffic police, was injured in the blast. He was taken to the hospital with shrapnel wounds.

The occupiers blame the Armed Forces of Ukraine for an attempt on Koliesnikov’s life.

As of 16:20, Russian media reported that Koliesnikov died of his injuries.

 
 

Background:

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

  • Russian media report that on the morning of 24 August, Ivan Sushko, the Russian-appointed leader of Mykhailivka, Zaporizhzhia region was killed in a car explosion.
  • On 23 August, it became known that Ihor Telehin, the self-styled deputy of the so-called head of the internal policy department, was blown up in a targeted explosion in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson Oblast. Telehin survived the assault.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda!

Russia transfers batch of heavy military vehicles to Crimea

Russian forces intensify firing on eastern front – Luhansk Oblast Military Administration

Ukrainian tactical aircraft hit Russian air defences and concentrations of troops – Operational Command Pivden (South)

Zelenskyy describes what would help change the situation on front in favour of Ukraine

Another power unit at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant now reconnected to Ukrainian power grid

Minister Vereshchuk names Ukrainian oblasts where mandatory evacuation to take place

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:46
Russia transfers batch of heavy military vehicles to Crimea
10:16
Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy 3 UAVs and helicopter of occupiers
09:52
Russians lose 3 more tanks and 250 soldiers
08:56
Russian forces intensify firing on eastern front – Luhansk Oblast Military Administration
08:31
Russians kill two more civilians in Bakhmut
07:51
Intense overnight attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast by Russian forces: damage confirmed
07:19
Ukrainian Armed Forces bust and eliminate Russian reconnaissance group – General Staff report
06:20
Russian attacks forces strike city of Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia Oblast 16 times
03:45
Russian forces kill woman and her 2 children in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – Oblast Military Administration
02:46
Russian rockets hit central Kharkiv – Kharkiv Mayor
All News