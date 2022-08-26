All Sections
Russia may arrange provocations against Hasidic pilgrims – Security Service of Ukraine

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 26 August 2022, 17:27
The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the National Police of Ukraine are asking Hasidic Jews to refrain from visiting Ukraine this year, because the Russian Federation can use any mass gathering of pilgrims as occasions for provocation.

Source: press service of the SSU

Advertisement:

Details: Due to the possibility of missile attacks and provocations by the Russian forces, aimed at destabilising interethnic relations and harming the image of Ukraine, law enforcement officers recommend that pilgrims not visit Ukraine for the celebration of Rosh Hashanah [the Jewish New Year] this year.

Those who nevertheless dare to make the pilgrimage are advised to observe curfews, respond to air raid sirens and obey police instructions.

Quote: "Now special attention is focused on the anti-terrorist protection of pilgrimage sites and the routes taken by the worshippers. For this purpose, counter-sabotage and anti-terrorist measures are being carried out on an ongoing basis; control of illegal trafficking in weapons and dangerous substances has been strengthened; the pilgrimage area and adjacent territories are under round-the-clock video surveillance, etc.

Despite all these security measures, Russia could use the arrival and mass gathering of pilgrims to organise provocations."

Background: In July, Yevhen Korniichuk, the Ambassador of Ukraine to Israel, said that due to the war started by Russia, Ukraine cannot accept Jewish pilgrims on Rosh Hashanah. 

Advertisement: