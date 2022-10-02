All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Joint Forces Task Force show how they shot down Russian helicopters on Saturday

Sunday, 2 October 2022, 15:34

ROMAN PETRENKO — SUNDAY, 2 OCTOBER 2022, 15:34

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have reported the downing of two Russian helicopters on 1 October. The video was published by the Joint Forces Task Force.

Source: Joint Forces Task Force

Quote: "2 Ka-52 helicopters, 3 Orlan-10 UAVs and 1 Shaheed-136 kamikaze drone were destroyed by air defence units in Eastern Ukraine over the past day."

Background: Earlier, The General Staff reported that just one helicopter was downed on 1 October.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Putin decrees Zaporizhzhia NPP to be handed over to Russia

Ukrainian Armed Forces liberate several settlements in Luhansk Oblast

Zelenskyy convenes meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief

Russians attack Bila Tserkva with kamikaze drones

Russian occupiers build border in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

More settlements liberated in the Kherson region: Ukrainian forces publish video

All News
RECENT NEWS
18:50
Armed Forces of Ukraine repel attacks near 5 settlements, hit 12 clusters of invaders – General Staff
18:05
Putin decrees Zaporizhzhia NPP to be handed over to Russia
17:19
Security Service of Ukraine exposes more collaborators, one of whom betrayed 23 Ukrainians to Russians in Kherson Oblast
16:13
Putin claims results of "referendums" surprised him
14:21
Kremlin official claims Russian troops to bring back Ukrainian-liberated territories to Russia
14:21
One more Russian drone was shot down over the sea near Ochakiv
13:54
Iranian-made kamikaze drones able to fly up to 1,000 km; Russia can attack from various directions
13:42
Ukrainian Armed Forces liberate several settlements in Luhansk Oblast
13:31
Drones damage 3 infrastructure facilities in Bila Tserkva; civilian casualties avoided
12:59
"237 projectiles in 40 minutes": Ukraine's Defence Intelligence intercepts conversation about Ukrainian counteroffensive in the south
All News