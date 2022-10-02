Joint Forces Task Force show how they shot down Russian helicopters on Saturday

ROMAN PETRENKO — SUNDAY, 2 OCTOBER 2022, 15:34

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have reported the downing of two Russian helicopters on 1 October. The video was published by the Joint Forces Task Force.

Source: Joint Forces Task Force

Quote: "2 Ka-52 helicopters, 3 Orlan-10 UAVs and 1 Shaheed-136 kamikaze drone were destroyed by air defence units in Eastern Ukraine over the past day."

Background: Earlier, The General Staff reported that just one helicopter was downed on 1 October.



