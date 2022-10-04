Armed Forces of Ukraine almost approach northwestern border of Luhansk Oblast – Haidai

OLENA ROSHCHINA – TUESDAY, 4 OCTOBER 2022, 08:43

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have approached the northwestern administrative border of Luhansk Oblast.

Source: Serhii Haidai, Head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "While the men in the so-called LPR are being attacked from the air, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have already approached the north-western administrative border of Luhansk Oblast, almost up close."

Details: Meanwhile, the aircraft of the Defence Forces of Ukraine carried out 22 strikes during the past day.

It was confirmed that 3 strong points, 16 areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, as well as 3 anti-aircraft missile systems of the invaders were hit.

In addition, Ukrainian air defence units destroyed two occupiers UAVs, Haidai added.

On 3 October, Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery hit 2 control points, 12 clusters of manpower, weapons and military equipment, 2 warehouses with ammunition, an air defence facility, as well as 5 other important facilities of the occupiers.

Russian attacks were repulsed in the areas of Vyimka, Mayorsk, Spirne, Ozerianivka, Bakhmutske, Kamianka and Ternovi Pody settlements.

The Russians shelled populated areas with various types of weapons:

In the Kramatorsk front: near Bilohorivka, Verkhnokamianske, Serebrianka, Druzheliubivka, Dvorichna, Rozdolivka, Yampil;

In the Bakhmut front: in the vicinities of Soledar, Bakhmut, Mayorsk, Zaitseve, Yakovlivka, Bakhmutske, Vesele.

