Russia’s Federation Council ratifies annexation of Ukrainian oblasts

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 4 October 2022, 11:08
Russia’s Federation Council ratifies annexation of Ukrainian oblasts

IRYNA BALACHUK — TUESDAY, 4 OCTOBER 2022, 11:08

On 4 October, the Federation Council (the upper chamber of the Russian Parliament)  "ratified" the annexation of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts of Ukraine.

Source: Russian Interfax

Details: According to the "decision" made by the Russian senators, the borders of the territories of the so-called "DPR", "LPR" [self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s republics], Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts are determined by the borders on the day of their formation and the day of admission to the Russian Federation.

It is noted that "the borders of the DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts adjacent to the territory of a foreign state are the state borders of the Russian Federation."

Residents of these territories are recognised citizens of the Russian Federation in accordance with the pseudo-treaties signed by "governors" of occupied Ukrainian oblasts; however, the people who, within one month after this date, declare their desire to keep their and/or their minor children's other citizenship or to remain stateless, will not be considered Russian citizens.

The pseudo-treaties state that Russian is now the state language in Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts.

At the same time, the Russian Federation allegedly guarantees representatives of all national minorities living on the territory of the new entities the right "to preserve their native language, to create conditions to study and develop it."

Background: 

  • On 30 September, after sham referendums were held on Russia-controlled territories of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the "agreement on the accession" of the occupied Ukrainian territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts to Russia; he declared that from now on, residents of these territories were citizens of the Russian Federation.
  • On 2 October, the Constitutional Court of the Russian Federation approved a package of documents on the "admission" of the occupied "DPR" [self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic], "LPR" [self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic], as well as Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts in Russia. The Russian authoritative body even scheduled "parliamentary elections" in these oblasts for 2023.

