All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Kremlin happy with Musk's tweets

Tuesday, 4 October 2022, 13:56

ROMAN PETRENKOTUESDAY, 4 OCTOBER 2022, 13: 56

The Kremlin labels the latest tweets by Tesla CEO Elon Musk about the war in Ukraine "very positive", Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has said.

Source: Peskov, quoted by RIA Novosti

Quote from Peskov: "We noticed that this initiative of Musk’s has been keeping people up at night in Europe, Ukraine, Poland and the Baltic States. First of all, it [the mentioned initiative – ed.] kept the bots up all night, as they actively participated in the voting.

It is very positive that a person like Musk is looking for peaceful ways out.

Unlike professional diplomats, Musk tries to find ways to achieve peace. And achieving peace without fulfilling Russia's conditions is impossible."

Details: Peskov claimed that people have allegedly already spoken out in "referendums", so the Kremlin does not support Musk's proposal for new "elections".

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Note:

  • On Monday night, Elon Musk posted a survey on Twitter, in which he proposed the option of peace between Ukraine and Russia. In his opinion, in order to end the war, it is necessary to give Crimea to Russia, and Ukraine should not join NATO.
  • In response to Musk's scandalous Twitter polls, President Vladimir Putin Zelenskyy tweeted his own poll, offering people to vote which Musk they liked better – the one supporting Ukraine or the one standing with Russia.
  • Musk replied to Zelensky that he supports Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Russia strikes high-rise buildings in Zaporizhzhia with rockets, people trapped under rubble

Ukrainian fighters liberate six settlements of Luhansk Oblast - Military Administration

Putin decrees Zaporizhzhia NPP to be handed over to Russia

Ukrainian Armed Forces liberate several settlements in Luhansk Oblast

Zelenskyy convenes meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief

Russians attack Bila Tserkva with kamikaze drones

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:22
Ukrainian Embassy Investigates Situation with Ukrainians at Estonian Border
13:57
Paratroopers from Mykolaiv destroy Russian forces’ position in hard-to-reach place
13:49
Explosions ring out in occupied Melitopol
13:08
Conscripted Russians already being used as cannon fodder in Ukraine’s south
13:05
Russians tried to recruit Azov Regiment fighters who left Azovstal steelworks: "To destroy USA"
12:49
Over 400 square km of Kherson Oblast have been liberated lately
12:41
Container with dental crowns found in torture chamber in Kharkiv Oblast; the occupiers could have stolen it
12:15
3 Russian drones shot down in Mykolaiv Oblast this morning
12:14
Over 1.6 million Ukrainians deported to Russia – Zelenskyy
11:57
Number of citizens who left Russia is twice the number of сonscripted people – National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine
All News