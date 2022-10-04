All Sections
Kremlin happy with Musk's tweets

Roman PetrenkoTuesday, 4 October 2022, 13:56
The Kremlin labels the latest tweets by Tesla CEO Elon Musk about the war in Ukraine "very positive", Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has said.

Source: Peskov, quoted by RIA Novosti

Quote from Peskov: "We noticed that this initiative of Musk’s has been keeping people up at night in Europe, Ukraine, Poland and the Baltic States. First of all, it [the mentioned initiative – ed.] kept the bots up all night, as they actively participated in the voting.

It is very positive that a person like Musk is looking for peaceful ways out.

Unlike professional diplomats, Musk tries to find ways to achieve peace. And achieving peace without fulfilling Russia's conditions is impossible."

Details: Peskov claimed that people have allegedly already spoken out in "referendums", so the Kremlin does not support Musk's proposal for new "elections".

Note:

  • On Monday night, Elon Musk posted a survey on Twitter, in which he proposed the option of peace between Ukraine and Russia. In his opinion, in order to end the war, it is necessary to give Crimea to Russia, and Ukraine should not join NATO.
  • In response to Musk's scandalous Twitter polls, President Vladimir Putin Zelenskyy tweeted his own poll, offering people to vote which Musk they liked better – the one supporting Ukraine or the one standing with Russia.
  • Musk replied to Zelensky that he supports Ukraine.

