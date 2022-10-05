Murashov no longer to be Director of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA — WEDNESDAY, 5 OCTOBER 2022, 04:59

Ihor Murashov, Director General of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), who had previously been abducted by the Russians, will not continue working at ZNPP.

Source: International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)

Quote: "Mr Murashov is now with his family and will not continue at ZNPP. It’s unclear who will replace him."

Details: It has been confirmed that Rafael Grossi, Director General of the IAEA, will travel to Kyiv and then to Moscow this week in order to continue consultations to "agree and implement a nuclear safety & security protection zone around ZNPP as soon as possible."

Background: The Russians abducted Ihor Murashov on 1 October. It was reported that his whereabouts were unknown. He was released on 3 October.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!