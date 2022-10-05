Six kamikaze drones shot down overnight in south of Ukraine

OLENA ROSHCHINA — WEDNESDAY, 5 OCTOBER 2022, 08:18

Russian forces attacked Ukraine using Iranian-made kamikaze drones on the night of 4-5 October, with Ukrainian defenders shooting down six of them.

Source: Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "On the night of 4-5 October, Russian occupation troops attacked Ukraine with Shahed-136 kamikaze UAVs. Six kamikaze drones were destroyed by Air Force anti-aircraft missile units in the south of the country."

Previously: The Russians hit the city of Bila Tserkva in Kyiv Oblast last night with drones, causing explosions and injuring one person.

Background: Iran has denied supplying UAVs to Russia for the war in Ukraine.

