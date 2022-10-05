All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Six kamikaze drones shot down overnight in south of Ukraine

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 5 October 2022, 08:18

OLENA ROSHCHINA — WEDNESDAY, 5 OCTOBER 2022, 08:18

Russian forces attacked Ukraine using Iranian-made kamikaze drones on the night of 4-5 October, with Ukrainian defenders shooting down six of them. 

Source: Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "On the night of 4-5 October, Russian occupation troops attacked Ukraine with Shahed-136 kamikaze UAVs. Six kamikaze drones were destroyed by Air Force anti-aircraft missile units in the south of the country."

 

Previously: The Russians hit the city of Bila Tserkva in Kyiv Oblast last night with drones, causing explosions and injuring one person. 

BackgroundIran has denied supplying UAVs to Russia for the war in Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Russian forces fire rockets from Belarus for first time since August

Russia strikes high-rise buildings in Zaporizhzhia with rockets, people trapped under rubble

Ukrainian fighters liberate six settlements of Luhansk Oblast - Military Administration

Putin decrees Zaporizhzhia NPP to be handed over to Russia

Ukrainian Armed Forces liberate several settlements in Luhansk Oblast

Zelenskyy convenes meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:22
Ukrainian Embassy Investigates Situation with Ukrainians at Estonian Border
15:04
Russian forces fire rockets from Belarus for first time since August
13:57
Paratroopers from Mykolaiv destroy Russian forces’ position in hard-to-reach place
13:49
Explosions ring out in occupied Melitopol
13:08
Conscripted Russians already being used as cannon fodder in Ukraine’s south
13:05
Russians tried to recruit Azov Regiment fighters who left Azovstal steelworks: "To destroy USA"
12:49
Over 400 square km of Kherson Oblast have been liberated lately
12:41
Container with dental crowns found in torture chamber in Kharkiv Oblast; the occupiers could have stolen it
12:15
3 Russian drones shot down in Mykolaiv Oblast this morning
12:14
Over 1.6 million Ukrainians deported to Russia – Zelenskyy
All News