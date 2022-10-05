Bodies of civilians found killed in liberated Sviatohirsk

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA — WEDNESDAY, 5 OCTOBER 2022, 09:23

The bodies of four civilians have been recovered during an exhumation process in the recently liberated city of Sviatohirsk in Donetsk Oblast. One person was killed and six more injured in the oblast over the course of the day.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The bodies of four civilians who had been killed were found in Sviatohirsk during an exhumation."

Details: Kyrylenko has reported that the Russians killed one civilian at Mayorsk station in Zaitseve and injured six other people on 4 October.

He has also pointed out that the exact number of casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha cannot be established at the moment.

