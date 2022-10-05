All Sections
Russians hit Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast with rockets: Hromada deputy head and head of utility service killed

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 5 October 2022, 12:31
The deputy head of the Huliaipole hromada [an administrative unit designating, in this case, the town of Huliaipole and its adjacent territories – ed.] and the head of the local utility service provider Blahoustriiservis were killed as a result of a Russian rocket attack on the town of Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Oleksandr Starukh, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Oleksandr Anatoliiovych Savytskyi, Deputy Head of the local hromada, and Oleksandr Anatoliiovych Kosarenko, Head of the utility service provider Blahoustriiservis, were killed in a rocket attack on the town of Huliaipole. May they rest in peace. Our condolences to all the family and friends of the deceased."

Details: Starukh stressed that these people did not flee anywhere - they were at their workplaces to the last, defending and supporting the unconquered heroic town of Huliaipole.

Background:

  • Russia launched rocket attacks on infrastructure facilities on the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia and on the city itself on the morning of 5 October; Ukrainian air defence shot down one of the rockets.

