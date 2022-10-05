All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians hit Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast with rockets: Hromada deputy head and head of utility service killed

Wednesday, 5 October 2022, 12:31

IRYNA BALACHUK WEDNESDAY, 5 OCTOBER 2022, 12:31

The deputy head of the Huliaipole hromada [an administrative unit designating, in this case, the town of Huliaipole and its adjacent territories – ed.] and the head of the local utility service provider Blahoustriiservis were killed as a result of a Russian rocket attack on the town of Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Oleksandr Starukh, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Oleksandr Anatoliiovych Savytskyi, Deputy Head of the local hromada, and Oleksandr Anatoliiovych Kosarenko, Head of the utility service provider Blahoustriiservis, were killed in a rocket attack on the town of Huliaipole. May they rest in peace. Our condolences to all the family and friends of the deceased."

Details: Starukh stressed that these people did not flee anywhere - they were at their workplaces to the last, defending and supporting the unconquered heroic town of Huliaipole.

Background:

  • Russia launched rocket attacks on infrastructure facilities on the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia and on the city itself on the morning of 5 October; Ukrainian air defence shot down one of the rockets.

 Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Russian forces fire rockets from Belarus for first time since August

Russia strikes high-rise buildings in Zaporizhzhia with rockets, people trapped under rubble

Ukrainian fighters liberate six settlements of Luhansk Oblast - Military Administration

Putin decrees Zaporizhzhia NPP to be handed over to Russia

Ukrainian Armed Forces liberate several settlements in Luhansk Oblast

Zelenskyy convenes meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:22
Ukrainian Embassy Investigates Situation with Ukrainians at Estonian Border
15:04
Russian forces fire rockets from Belarus for first time since August
13:57
Paratroopers from Mykolaiv destroy Russian forces’ position in hard-to-reach place
13:49
Explosions ring out in occupied Melitopol
13:08
Conscripted Russians already being used as cannon fodder in Ukraine’s south
13:05
Russians tried to recruit Azov Regiment fighters who left Azovstal steelworks: "To destroy USA"
12:49
Over 400 square km of Kherson Oblast have been liberated lately
12:41
Container with dental crowns found in torture chamber in Kharkiv Oblast; the occupiers could have stolen it
12:15
3 Russian drones shot down in Mykolaiv Oblast this morning
12:14
Over 1.6 million Ukrainians deported to Russia – Zelenskyy
All News