All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Kremlin official claims Russian troops to bring back Ukrainian-liberated territories to Russia

Wednesday, 5 October 2022, 14:21

IRYNA BALACHUK WEDNESDAY, 5 OCTOBER 2022, 14:21

Dmitriy Peskov, the press secretary of the President of Russia, has expressed confidence that Russian occupiers will reclaim the Ukrainian-liberated territories, on which the Russian Federation previously held sham referendums, and which Putin previously "admitted in Russia."

Source: Kremlin-controlled news outlet RIA Novosti

Details: The journalists asked whether there are contradictions between Putin's statements that the "accepted territories" were to stay with Russia forever and the fact Russian troops were retreating from some territories.

Quote: "There are no contradictions here; they will stay with Russia forever, [and] they will be returned."

Details: He also added that Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Oblasts of Ukraine "became part of Russia" in those borders where the occupying military-civilian administration operated "at the time of accession."

Quote from Peskov: "I repeat once again, certain territories there will be returned. We will continue to consult with the population that shows a desire to live with Russia."

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Russian forces fire rockets from Belarus for first time since August

Russia strikes high-rise buildings in Zaporizhzhia with rockets, people trapped under rubble

Ukrainian fighters liberate six settlements of Luhansk Oblast - Military Administration

Putin decrees Zaporizhzhia NPP to be handed over to Russia

Ukrainian Armed Forces liberate several settlements in Luhansk Oblast

Zelenskyy convenes meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:22
Ukrainian Embassy Investigates Situation with Ukrainians at Estonian Border
15:04
Russian forces fire rockets from Belarus for first time since August
13:57
Paratroopers from Mykolaiv destroy Russian forces’ position in hard-to-reach place
13:49
Explosions ring out in occupied Melitopol
13:08
Conscripted Russians already being used as cannon fodder in Ukraine’s south
13:05
Russians tried to recruit Azov Regiment fighters who left Azovstal steelworks: "To destroy USA"
12:49
Over 400 square km of Kherson Oblast have been liberated lately
12:41
Container with dental crowns found in torture chamber in Kharkiv Oblast; the occupiers could have stolen it
12:15
3 Russian drones shot down in Mykolaiv Oblast this morning
12:14
Over 1.6 million Ukrainians deported to Russia – Zelenskyy
All News