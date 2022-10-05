Kremlin official claims Russian troops to bring back Ukrainian-liberated territories to Russia

IRYNA BALACHUK – WEDNESDAY, 5 OCTOBER 2022, 14:21

Dmitriy Peskov, the press secretary of the President of Russia, has expressed confidence that Russian occupiers will reclaim the Ukrainian-liberated territories, on which the Russian Federation previously held sham referendums, and which Putin previously "admitted in Russia."

Source: Kremlin-controlled news outlet RIA Novosti

Details: The journalists asked whether there are contradictions between Putin's statements that the "accepted territories" were to stay with Russia forever and the fact Russian troops were retreating from some territories.

Quote: "There are no contradictions here; they will stay with Russia forever, [and] they will be returned."

Details: He also added that Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Oblasts of Ukraine "became part of Russia" in those borders where the occupying military-civilian administration operated "at the time of accession."

Quote from Peskov: "I repeat once again, certain territories there will be returned. We will continue to consult with the population that shows a desire to live with Russia."

Background:

On 5 October, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed "laws on the admission" of the occupied territories of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Oblasts of Ukraine into the Russian Federation.

The Office of the President of Ukraine said that Putin's so-called "laws on the admission" of Ukrainian oblasts into Russia were not worth the paper they were signed on, and that Ukraine would return all of its territories.

On 5 October, Serhii Haidai, the Head of the Luhansk Military Administration, confirmed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had liberated several settlements in Luhansk Oblast.

On 4 October, the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially announced that they had liberated eight more settlements in Kherson Oblast from the Russian occupation.

