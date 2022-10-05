Two bodies tortured by Russian special forces found in liberated Kharkiv Oblast

YEVHEN KIZILOV — WEDNESDAY, 5 OCTOBER 2022, 19:44

In Kharkiv Oblast, law enforcement officers found two corpses of civilians who had been tortured by Russian special forces. The victims were handcuffed.

Source: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office and Kharkiv Oblast police

Details: During inspection of the Svitlo Shakhtaria [Miner’s Light] recreation centre in the village of Novoplatonivka in Borova hromada [administrative unit designating a town or village and its adjacent territories - ed.], two corpses of civilians aged approximately 30-35 years were found. The bodies of the victims were found in a pit four metres deep. One of the men’s left hand was cuffed to the right hand of the other victim.

Furthermore, during examination, a fracture of the temporal area was found on one of the skulls; the other skull had a gunshot hole in it.

According to preliminary data, the men were killed by Russian special forces, which during the occupation of the settlement were located at the recreation centre; there were 250-350 people posted there on periodic rotation.



