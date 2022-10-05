Mass graves of civilians found in liberated Lyman

STANISLAV POHORILOV — WEDNESDAY, 5 OCTOBER 2022, 20:14

PHOTO: HROMADSKE

In liberated Lyman in Donetsk Oblast, more than 50 graves of civilians were found. Not all of those who were buried were identified; some grave markers were simply numbers.

Source: "Hromadske"

Details: The invaders dug trenches and forced people they suspected of collaborating with the Ukrainian military to collect the bodies of the dead for reburial.

Not all of the bodies have been identified; their bodies may have been lying on the streets for a long time before burial. Also, those killed as a result of shelling were sometimes buried by their neighbours.

In addition, the invaders did not take the bodies of their soldiers when escaping from Lyman.

Background:

On the afternoon of 2 October, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the full clearing of Russian invaders from Lyman in Donetsk Oblast.

On 5 October Zelenskyy showed how Lyman looks after its liberation from Russian invaders.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!