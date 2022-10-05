All Sections
Wednesday, 5 October 2022, 21:55
Autumn offensive: Reznikov releases map showing the advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

STANISLAV POHORILOV — WEDNESDAY, 5 OCTOBER 2022, 21:55

Oleksii Reznikov, the Minister of Defence of Ukraine, released a map that clearly shows how the Armed Forces of Ukraine are liberating Ukrainian territories from the occupiers.

Source: Reznikov on Twitter

Quote from Reznikov: "While the "Russian Parliament is drunk with unsuccessful attempts of annexation, our soldiers continue to advance."

Details: "This is the best answer to all kinds of referendums, decrees, treaties and pathetic speeches," Reznikov said.

Previously: As reported by the Financial Times, US officials and lawmakers have warned that Ukraine faces a decisive battle to reclaim territory in the south of the country before winter brings treacherous fighting conditions if it is to prevent Russia from tightening its grip on the region.

