Autumn offensive: Reznikov releases map showing the advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

STANISLAV POHORILOV — WEDNESDAY, 5 OCTOBER 2022, 21:55

Oleksii Reznikov, the Minister of Defence of Ukraine, released a map that clearly shows how the Armed Forces of Ukraine are liberating Ukrainian territories from the occupiers.

Source: Reznikov on Twitter

Quote from Reznikov: "While the "Russian Parliament is drunk with unsuccessful attempts of annexation, our soldiers continue to advance."

Details: "This is the best answer to all kinds of referendums, decrees, treaties and pathetic speeches," Reznikov said.

#UAarmy’s autumn offensive, day by day. While the "russian parliament" is intoxicated from the futile attempts at annexation, our soldiers continue moving forward.

This is the best answer to any and all "referenda", "decrees", "treaties" and pathetic speeches. pic.twitter.com/qLCBu0Vdns — Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) October 5, 2022

Previously: As reported by the Financial Times, US officials and lawmakers have warned that Ukraine faces a decisive battle to reclaim territory in the south of the country before winter brings treacherous fighting conditions if it is to prevent Russia from tightening its grip on the region.





Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!