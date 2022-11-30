Russian invaders kill 5 civilians in Ukraine in one day

Over the past day, Russian invaders killed 5 and wounded 21 residents of Ukraine.

Source: Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote from Tymoshenko: "Civilian casualties as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation on 29 November: 5 dead, 15 wounded in Donetsk Oblast."

Details: Also, according to the representative of the Office of the President, the invaders wounded 1 resident of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, 1 of Kharkiv Oblast (stepped on a landmine) and another 4 residents of Kherson oblast.

