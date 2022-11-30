Russians cannot advance in Donetsk Oblast

The Russian military cannot advance in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, during a briefing in the Ukraine-Ukrinform media centre on 30 November

Quote: "The situation in Donetsk Oblast is difficult, but under control. The enemy, thanks to our courageous defenders, cannot advance and succeed with its offensive actions."



Details: Kyrylenko has reported that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion by the occupier, a total of 1,235 people have been killed and 2,663 people have been injured in Donetsk Oblast. He emphasised that there is no safe place in the entire oblast.

Advertisement:

Background: On 18 November, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reported that fierce hostilities are continuing in Donetsk Oblast; at the same time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the front lines are not giving in to the occupiers.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!