All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


European Commission explains its mistake regarding allegedly 100,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed

European PravdaWednesday, 30 November 2022, 13:18

The European Commission admitted the mistake regarding the figures of the losses of the Ukrainian military, which allegedly amounted to 100,000 people killed, as Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the European Commission, announced on 30 November.

Source: Dana Spinant, Deputy Chief Spokesperson for the European Commission and Director for Political Communication, on Twitter, as cited by European Pravda.

Details: She noted that the previous version of von der Leyen's address contained "inaccurate" figures and thanked those who pointed out the mistake.

Spinant explained that the estimate voiced by von der Leyen had been taken from external sources and was supposed to refer to the losses in killed and wounded and "was intended to show the brutality of Russia".

Following von der Leyen’s statement on 30 November that "over 20,000 civilians and 100,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in Ukraine," her address was edited and the mention of casualties was removed.

At the request of Ukrainska Pravda to comment on the assessment voiced by von der Leyen in the first version of her appeal, Bohdan Senyk, the head of the Public Relations Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, noted that the General Staff could not confirm this figure; he said the losses of the Ukrainian army were classified information and they fell under the disclosure restrictions.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

He also emphasised on the inevitability of punishment for the aggressor country for the deaths and injuries suffered by Ukrainian citizens.

Background: 

  • Mark Milley, the Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, said that over 100,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded during the war in Ukraine. At the same time, Milley stated that the same applies for the Ukrainian side.

Five Georgian military volunteers killed in Ukraine: encircled near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast

First Grain from Ukraine ship loaded with humanitarian cargo arrives in Ethiopia

Ukraine's Security Service publishes list of sanctioned individuals from Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate)

Zelenskyy criticized the US$60 price cap on Russian oil: a weak position

Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting with Sergei Shoigu threatens war until the last "either Ukrainian or Pole"

Police look for those who helped Ukrainska Pravda identify Deputy Head of the President's Office in an expensive car

All News
RECENT NEWS
11:39
Russian forces hit Kherson Oblast 46 times: 1 person killed and 2 injured
11:36
Five Georgian military volunteers killed in Ukraine: encircled near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast
10:44
Russian occupiers held civilians at checkpoint in Zaporizhzhia Oblast for 2 days, beating and inspecting
10:18
Russian forces hit settlement of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, Kharkiv Oblast: transport infrastructure damaged
10:17
Russians mine infrastructure and outskirts of Sievierodonetsk – Oblast Military Administration
09:10
Occupiers want to remove hryvnia after New Year
08:27
Artillery units hit two Russian command posts in Luhansk Oblast
07:42
Ukraine’s Armed Forces repel Russian attacks near 17 settlements – General Staff
04:26
Ukraine and USA work on further sanctions against Russia
02:22
Russian occupiers hand out draft summons to residents queuing for water in occupied Makiivka
All News