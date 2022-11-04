All Sections
Residents of occupied territories refuse to take Russian passports

Iryna BalachukFriday, 4 November 2022, 11:25

The Russian invaders still have problems with granting passports in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine; local residents do not want to accept Russian citizenship.

Source: National Resistance Center

Quote from the Center: "Since the large-scale invasion, the Russians have constantly postponed the passporting of the temporarily occupied territories. But Ukrainians on the TOT [temporarily occupied territories] are systematically resisting forced passporting."

Details: As National Resistance Center states, the occupiers have been trying to mislead people, and in October, they were actively spreading the nonsense that starting from 30 October, Ukrainian citizens and stateless persons who resided on the occupied territories would be officially recognised by the Kremlin as "citizens" of the Russian Federation.

But despite this nonsense, the occupiers decided to increase the number of Russian passport registration points. In the occupied part of Donetsk Oblast alone, there will be three times more such points.

The National Resistance Center emphasised that all the stories of Russians about the "automatic acquisition" of Russian citizenship by residents of temporarily occupied territories are a mere attempt to discourage the local population in order to reduce their resistance.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



