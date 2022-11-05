All Sections
Ukrainian Armed Forces carry out 170 firing missions in southern Ukraine

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 5 November 2022, 02:10
Ukraine’s defence forces have carried out nearly 170 firing missions in southern Ukraine over the course of the past 24 hours, destroying Russian military equipment and killing Russian soldiers.

Source: Operational Command Pivden (South) on Facebook

Quote: "The occupiers are continuing to detonate or shell all vessels that could be used [to cross the River Dnipro - ed.] in Kherson Oblast, thus inflicting environmental damage on the region.

More than 50 vessels they had blown up are now leaking fuel directly into various bodies of water, damaging the ecosystem.

The enemy forces are deploying UAVs to conduct aerial reconnaissance in an attempt to establish the composition and movements of our units."

Details: On the afternoon of 4 November, Russian forces deployed a Lancet-3 UAV to attack the positions of Ukrainian forces in the Beryslav district.

The Russians are also continuing to attack the Bereznehuvate hromada in Mykolaiv Oblast, especially the areas located along the line of contact. On Friday, 4 November, they launched naval-based Kalibr cruise missiles on the hromada [hromada - an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.].

Though no missile carriers were on standby in the Black Sea at the time, the Russians deployed a frigate, which was used to launch the missiles. It returned to the base immediately after the launch.

Both sea-launched missiles have been brought down by Ukrainian air defence forces.

Russian forces additionally deployed assault aircraft and a Ka-52 attack helicopter to carry out several attacks on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces throughout the day.

Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery carried out around 170 firing missions on 4 November, striking the positions of Russian forces and clusters of Russian personnel, weapons and equipment.

Russia has lost 32 soldiers, 4 anti-aircraft missiles systems and artillery systems, 3 tanks, 3 aircraft, 3 vehicles and 3 ammunition storage points in the Beryslav and Kherson districts.

Seven Russian ships and boats are currently manoeuvering along the southwestern coast of Crimea, undertaking tasks in the waters of the Black Sea.

There are no naval cruise missile-carriers on duty.

"However, there is still a threat of missile attacks, including naval-based missile attacks. Drone attacks are also entirely likely," Operational Command said.

Advertisement: