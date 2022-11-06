All Sections
Occupiers deport Ukrainians from Kakhovka district

Iryna BalachukSunday, 6 November 2022, 13:08
Occupiers deport Ukrainians from Kakhovka district

The Russian occupiers have started deporting residents from six hromadas [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.] in Kherson Oblast.

Source: National Resistance Center

Quote: "Since 6 November, the Russians have been forcibly conducting what they refer to as ‘evacuating’ residents from the hromadas of Hola Prystan, Oleshky, Kakhovka, Hornostaivka, Velyka Lepetykha, and Verkhnii Rohachyk. They started with the settlements alongside the Dnipro River, where the Russians are actively building a defence line at the moment."

Details: The invaders have defined a 15-kilometre area along the left bank of the Dnipro River as the so-called evacuation zone. 

As per the information available to the National Resistance Center, the Russians are accommodating their soldiers in the houses previously occupied by the "evacuees". The occupiers take this opportunity to loot Ukrainians’ homes.

The National Resistance Centre’s report also notes that the occupiers are stealing property from medical establishments. In particular, they have already moved all the equipment and medicines from the Hornostaivka Primary Healthcare Centre and the Nova Kakhovka Central Hospital to temporarily occupied Crimea.

Background: 

