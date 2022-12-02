Metro will not run if all parts of Kyiv have no electricity

In the case of a complete lack of electricity in Kyiv, as a result of Russian strikes, the traffic of metro trains will be suspended, and underground stations will work as temporary accommodation points for people and as shelters during an air-raid siren.

Source: Mayor of Kyiv, Vitalii Klychko, on Telegram

Quote: "Metro train traffic, in case of emergency and lack of power supply, will be suspended. Fouty five underground metro stations will operate as temporary accommodation points for people and as shelters during an air-raid siren. Admission to the station will be free, but you must have an identity document with you.

The following will be available at metro stations: internet connection; electricity (the ability to charge mobile phones and other gadgets); drinking water; sanitary facilities."

Details: Klychko warned that the average temperature at metro stations is 12-14 degrees Celsius, so you need to wear winter clothes and have additional warm clothes.

Stations of the ground section of the metro will not be used for civil protection needs (as a shelter for the population in case of emergencies and during an air-raid alarm).

The mayor also said that in the case of complete lack of electricity supply in the capital as a result of new Russian strikes on the Ukrainian energy system, buses will work at all ground transport routes. Travel will be free of charge.

Klychko explained that all bus fleets of the capital are provided with the necessary fuel supply and have automatic energy sources, in particular, gasoline and diesel generators.

Background: On 1 December, Klychko did not rule out that in the case of Russian attacks on the capital's infrastructure in the cold season, it will be necessary to drain water from the heating system, and it will be difficult to submit before spring.

