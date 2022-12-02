All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Metro will not run if all parts of Kyiv have no electricity

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOFriday, 2 December 2022, 19:49

In the case of a complete lack of electricity in Kyiv, as a result of Russian strikes, the traffic of metro trains will be suspended, and underground stations will work as temporary accommodation points for people and as shelters during an air-raid siren.

Source: Mayor of Kyiv, Vitalii Klychko, on Telegram

Quote: "Metro train traffic, in case of emergency and lack of power supply, will be suspended. Fouty five underground metro stations will operate as temporary accommodation points for people and as shelters during an air-raid siren. Admission to the station will be free, but you must have an identity document with you.

The following will be available at metro stations: internet connection; electricity (the ability to charge mobile phones and other gadgets); drinking water; sanitary facilities."

Details: Klychko warned that the average temperature at metro stations is 12-14 degrees Celsius, so you need to wear winter clothes and have additional warm clothes.

Stations of the ground section of the metro will not be used for civil protection needs (as a shelter for the population in case of emergencies and during an air-raid alarm).

The mayor also said that in the case of complete lack of electricity supply in the capital as a result of new Russian strikes on the Ukrainian energy system, buses will work at all ground transport routes. Travel will be free of charge.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Klychko explained that all bus fleets of the capital are provided with the necessary fuel supply and have automatic energy sources, in particular, gasoline and diesel generators.

Background: On 1 December, Klychko did not rule out that in the case of Russian attacks on the capital's infrastructure in the cold season, it will be necessary to drain water from the heating system, and it will be difficult to submit before spring.

Background: On 1 December, Klychko warned Kyivans that if Russians attack the infrastructure in Kyiv in cold weather, water will be drained from the heating system, and it will be hard to resume the supply until spring.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Five Georgian military volunteers killed in Ukraine: encircled near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast

First Grain from Ukraine ship loaded with humanitarian cargo arrives in Ethiopia

Ukraine's Security Service publishes list of sanctioned individuals from Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate)

Zelenskyy criticized the US$60 price cap on Russian oil: a weak position

Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting with Sergei Shoigu threatens war until the last "either Ukrainian or Pole"

Police look for those who helped Ukrainska Pravda identify Deputy Head of the President's Office in an expensive car

All News
RECENT NEWS
12:14
Weather helps Ukrainian Armed Forces, Ukraine expects positive news soon
11:39
Russian forces hit Kherson Oblast 46 times: 1 person killed and 2 injured
11:36
Five Georgian military volunteers killed in Ukraine: encircled near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast
10:44
Russian occupiers held civilians at checkpoint in Zaporizhzhia Oblast for 2 days, beating and inspecting
10:18
Russian forces hit settlement of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, Kharkiv Oblast: transport infrastructure damaged
10:17
Russians mine infrastructure and outskirts of Sievierodonetsk – Oblast Military Administration
09:10
Occupiers want to remove hryvnia after New Year
08:27
Artillery units hit two Russian command posts in Luhansk Oblast
07:42
Ukraine’s Armed Forces repel Russian attacks near 17 settlements – General Staff
04:26
Ukraine and USA work on further sanctions against Russia
All News