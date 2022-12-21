All Sections
Occupiers prepares forced evacuation from settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 21 December 2022, 07:27

The Russians are preparing forced evacuation of Ukrainian citizens from the city of Vasylivka and nearby settlements of Vasylivka district of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "Russian occupation forces have been preparing for the forced evacuation of Ukrainian citizens living in the territory of the city of Vasylivka and nearby settlements of the Vasylivskyi district of Zaporizhzhya Oblast since 12 December."

