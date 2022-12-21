Occupiers kill civilians in Vuhledar and Torske, Donetsk Oblast

Two people were killed and eight more received injuries in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast on 20 December.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Kyrylenko: "The Russians killed two citizens of Donetsk Oblast in Vuhledar and Torske over 20 December. Eight more people in the oblast sustained injuries."

Details: The head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration also reported that law enforcement officers discovered the bodies of two civilians, killed during the occupation, in the city of Sviatohirsk [Donetsk Oblast] on 20 December.

As of the morning of 21 December, at least 1,275 people have been killed and 2,770 wounded at the hands of the invaders in Donetsk Oblast.

These figures are not final as the exact number of casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha cannot yet be established.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!