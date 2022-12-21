All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Security Service of Ukraine visits monastery of Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate in Sumy Oblast to counteract Russian provocations

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 21 December 2022, 11:43

Officers of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) are conducting security measures in Sofroniievo-Molchenskyi Monastery of the Nativity of the Mother of God of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP).

Source: press service of the Security Service of Ukraine in Sumy Oblast

Quote: "Law enforcement officers are inspecting the territory and premises [of the monastery – ed.] with the direct participation of representatives of the church to identify persons who may be involved in illegal activities to the detriment of the state sovereignty of Ukraine and items prohibited for circulation."

 

Details: SSU reports that the measures are carried out within the framework of the SSU systematic work on countering sabotage activities of Russian secret services in Ukraine.

 

This is also done to prevent the use of religious communities as a centre of the "Russian world" [The term Russkiy Mir, Russian world or Russian order is the concept of the total domination of Russian culture over other cultures – ed.] and to protect the population from provocations and terrorist acts.

 

Background:

  • On 1 December, President Zelenskyy reported that Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council (NSDC) instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to propose that the Verkhovna Rada [Ukrainian Parliament] institute a ban on the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP), and also initiated a review of the legality of the UOC-MP’s presence at the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra (Monastery of the Caves).
  • Zelenskyy has also introduced personal sanctions against some representatives of religious organisations affiliated with centres of influence in the Russian Federation.
  • Later, the SSU posted a list of 10 people associated with the UOC-MP who had been sanctioned.
  • In recent weeks, the SSU has carried out a series of searches on the premises of the UOC-MP buildings. In particular, inspections have been conducted in Zhytomyr, Rivne, Zakarpattia, Kyiv, Kherson, Kharkiv and other oblasts.
  • On 20 December, the Synod of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate asked President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to unblock the activities of the sanctioned dioceses.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Russians lost thousands of soldiers at Bakhmut

Air-raid siren sounded throughout Ukraine

Zelenskyy to make a speech in Ukrainian Parliament

"We will not wait for miracle, we will make it ourselves": Zelenskyy congratulates Ukrainians on Christmas

Relatives of captive Azovstal defenders organise Christmas campaign in Kyiv

Border guards on situation at state border with Belarus: Under control

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:33
Children participating in Moscow karate festival to be awarded medals made of "NATO shell fragments"
13:06
Russians lost thousands of soldiers at Bakhmut
12:51
Ukraine’s police shows Kherson being "patched up" following Russian attack
12:30
One of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. video game developers killed in action near Bakhmut
12:22
Russian authorities want to punish Russians who left country by raising taxes
12:09
Putin boasts that situation with war in Ukraine "not as dangerous" for Russia
12:05
How servicemen of Ukraine’s Armed Forces and National Guard celebrate Christmas. PHOTO
11:18
Air-raid siren sounded throughout Ukraine
10:55
Zelenskyy to make a speech in Ukrainian Parliament
10:42
Ukrainian defenders practised to destroy hostile forces in Kyiv Oblast
All News