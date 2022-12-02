All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine’s Security Service searches 10 churches and monasteries in three oblasts

Iryna BalachukFriday, 2 December 2022, 09:54

On the morning of 2 December, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) is conducting searches of the premises of several churches and monasteries of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP) in three oblasts.

Source: SSU on Telegram

Quote from the SSU: "SSU officers are conducting counterintelligence (security) activities at UOC-MP sites in Zhytomyr, Rivne and Zakarpattia oblasts.

With the direct participation of representatives of the Church, law enforcement officers are inspecting grounds and premises (including hotel-type ones) to identify persons who may be involved in illegal activities to the detriment of the state sovereignty of Ukraine and detect prohibited items. All actions are being carried out within the current legislation." 

 
PHOTO BY SSU

Details: Searches are being conducted at:

  • St Nicholas’ Monastery in the Khust Diocese of the UOC-MP in Zakarpattia Oblast;
  • St Anastasia’s stauropegic convent in Zhytomyr;
  • Skete of St Anastasia’s stauropegic convent in Zhytomyr;
  • Chopovychi skete of the Iveron Icon of the Mother of God at the stauropegic Convent of the Athos Icon of the Mother of God in the Zhytomyr district;
  • Rivne and Ostroh Diocese, Horodok Convent, St George's Metochion, the Church of All Saints of the Volyn Land, Holy Resurrection Cathedral, and Holy Dormition Monastery in Rivne Oblast.
 
PHOTO BY SSU

The SSU has reported that these measures are being taken jointly with the National Police and the National Guard as part of its systematic efforts to counter sabotage activities being conducted by the Russian secret services in Ukraine.

 
PHOTO BY SSU

The SSU has stressed that the inspection of UOC-MP sites is being carried out, among other things, to prevent the use of religious communities as a hub for the so-called "Russian world" and to protect the population from provocations and terrorist acts. [The term Russkiy Mir - "Russian world" or "Russian order" - is the concept of the total domination of Russian culture over other cultures - ed.]

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Previously: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on 1 December that Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council (NSDC) had instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to propose that the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) institute a ban on the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP), and also initiated a review of the legality of the UOC-MP’s presence at the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra (Monastery of the Caves).

Background: During the past few weeks, the Security Service of Ukraine has conducted a number of searches of UOC-MP premises in Kyiv and many oblasts. The searches are related to the propaganda of the "Russian world" in UOC-MP churches. Some priests have been notified of suspicion

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Five Georgian military volunteers killed in Ukraine: encircled near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast

First Grain from Ukraine ship loaded with humanitarian cargo arrives in Ethiopia

Ukraine's Security Service publishes list of sanctioned individuals from Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate)

Zelenskyy criticized the US$60 price cap on Russian oil: a weak position

Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting with Sergei Shoigu threatens war until the last "either Ukrainian or Pole"

Police look for those who helped Ukrainska Pravda identify Deputy Head of the President's Office in an expensive car

All News
RECENT NEWS
12:14
Weather helps Ukrainian Armed Forces, Ukraine expects positive news soon
11:39
Russian forces hit Kherson Oblast 46 times: 1 person killed and 2 injured
11:36
Five Georgian military volunteers killed in Ukraine: encircled near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast
10:44
Russian occupiers held civilians at checkpoint in Zaporizhzhia Oblast for 2 days, beating and inspecting
10:18
Russian forces hit settlement of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, Kharkiv Oblast: transport infrastructure damaged
10:17
Russians mine infrastructure and outskirts of Sievierodonetsk – Oblast Military Administration
09:10
Occupiers want to remove hryvnia after New Year
08:27
Artillery units hit two Russian command posts in Luhansk Oblast
07:42
Ukraine’s Armed Forces repel Russian attacks near 17 settlements – General Staff
04:26
Ukraine and USA work on further sanctions against Russia
All News