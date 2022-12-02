Ukraine’s Security Service searches 10 churches and monasteries in three oblasts

On the morning of 2 December, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) is conducting searches of the premises of several churches and monasteries of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP) in three oblasts.

Source: SSU on Telegram

Quote from the SSU: "SSU officers are conducting counterintelligence (security) activities at UOC-MP sites in Zhytomyr, Rivne and Zakarpattia oblasts.

With the direct participation of representatives of the Church, law enforcement officers are inspecting grounds and premises (including hotel-type ones) to identify persons who may be involved in illegal activities to the detriment of the state sovereignty of Ukraine and detect prohibited items. All actions are being carried out within the current legislation."

PHOTO BY SSU

Details: Searches are being conducted at:

St Nicholas’ Monastery in the Khust Diocese of the UOC-MP in Zakarpattia Oblast;

St Anastasia’s stauropegic convent in Zhytomyr;

Skete of St Anastasia’s stauropegic convent in Zhytomyr;

Chopovychi skete of the Iveron Icon of the Mother of God at the stauropegic Convent of the Athos Icon of the Mother of God in the Zhytomyr district;

Rivne and Ostroh Diocese, Horodok Convent, St George's Metochion, the Church of All Saints of the Volyn Land, Holy Resurrection Cathedral, and Holy Dormition Monastery in Rivne Oblast.

PHOTO BY SSU

The SSU has reported that these measures are being taken jointly with the National Police and the National Guard as part of its systematic efforts to counter sabotage activities being conducted by the Russian secret services in Ukraine.

PHOTO BY SSU

The SSU has stressed that the inspection of UOC-MP sites is being carried out, among other things, to prevent the use of religious communities as a hub for the so-called "Russian world" and to protect the population from provocations and terrorist acts. [The term Russkiy Mir - "Russian world" or "Russian order" - is the concept of the total domination of Russian culture over other cultures - ed.]

Previously: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on 1 December that Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council (NSDC) had instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to propose that the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) institute a ban on the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP), and also initiated a review of the legality of the UOC-MP’s presence at the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra (Monastery of the Caves).

Background: During the past few weeks, the Security Service of Ukraine has conducted a number of searches of UOC-MP premises in Kyiv and many oblasts. The searches are related to the propaganda of the "Russian world" in UOC-MP churches. Some priests have been notified of suspicion.

