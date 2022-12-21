All Sections
Russian private military company might simulate shelling of Belarus by Ukraine – National Resistance Center

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 21 December 2022, 12:25
Mercenaries of the Liga PMC, a part of the Wagner Group, arrived at the northern border of Ukraine to prepare a provocation. They are probably planning to simulate the shelling of Belarus by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: National Resistance Center (NRC)

Details: According to the Center, the mercenaries have been divided into two groups (80-90 people) and arrived near the village of Krupiejki in the Lójeŭski Raion of the Homiel Oblast. The groups have lightly armoured vehicles and awning trucks at their disposal. The groups are reinforced by engineering units.

Meanwhile, Belarus introduced a temporary restriction on entry and re-entry within the border strip of the Lójeŭski district, the Center emphasises. 

The NRC believes that one of the scenarios of the provocation is a shelling of the territory of Belarus, allegedly by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Quote: "We are talking about those mercenaries who arrived in Belarus on 20 September. Then, 300 units of Ukrainian military uniforms, which the Russians captured in warehouses in Kherson Oblast, were delivered to the territory of the Belarusian private security company HardService, where the mercenaries were deployed.

HardService is not just a private security company. It is the first such enterprise in Belarus and was created by a special decree of [self-proclaimed president – ed.] Aleksander Lukashenko in 2019. The ‘guards’ are based on the territory of the former training centre for Belarusian special forces."

Previously: In September, NRC reported that mercenaries from Liga, the Russian private military company (PMC), had arrived in Minsk (Belarus) and might be involved in staging a false-flag operation on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border.

Background: 

  • On 13 December by the order of self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, the country started to suddenly check the combat readiness of its army and transport some of their military vehicles to the border with Ukraine. However, the combat readiness check was officially completed six days after it began.
  • On 13 December, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS) reported that they do not see any Belarusian military units that can conduct a successful invasion; the SBGS considers the announcement made by the Belarusian Ministry of Defence on 13 December an attempt to ratchet up tensions.

