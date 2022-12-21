Russians strike hospital in Huliaipole, Ukrainians shoot down UAV – General Staff

On 21 December, the 301st day of the full-scale war, the Russian invaders launched three missile strikes and an airstrike on civilian facilities in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, hitting the city hospital in Huliaipole.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on Wednesday, 21 December



Quote from the General Staff: "During the day, the enemy launched three missile strikes and an airstrike on civilian facilities in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The Russian Air Force cynically hit the city hospital in Huliaipole. In addition, the enemy performed 20 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems."



Details: Over the course of the day, Ukraine’s Air Force delivered nine strikes on clusters of Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment.



In addition, Ukraine’s defenders shot down a Russian Forpost UAV, which costs about US$6 million.



The units of Rocket Forces and Artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also hit a command post and two clusters of Russian personnel, the General Staff reports.



Russia continues to focus its efforts on conducting offensive actions on the Bakhmut and Avdiivka fronts and is trying to improve the tactical situation on the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts.

There were no significant changes on the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts; there is no sign of the formation of offensive groups by Russia. Some units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation continue to be deployed in the border areas with Ukraine.

However, on the Slobozhanshchyna front, the Russians deployed tanks, mortars and artillery to attack areas in and around the settlements of Chervona Zoria, Kozacha Lopan, Vesele, Varvarivka, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Vilcha, Cherniakiv, Chuhunivka and Ambarne in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, the areas of the settlements of Novomlynsk, Kupiansk, Kyslivka, Kotliarivka, Krokhmalne, and Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast), as well as Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka (Luhansk Oblast) came under Russian fire.

On the Lyman front, the occupiers did not stop attacking Makiivka, Ploshchanka, Chervonopopivka, and Dibrova in Luhansk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, the Russians attacked areas of the settlements of Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Pidhorodne, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Kurdiumivka, Dyliivka, Ozarianivka, Druzhba, Pivnichne, Zalizne and Niu-York in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front, the invaders attacked the settlements of Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Marinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians deployed tanks and artillery to fire on the areas in and around the settlements of Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Novoukrainka and Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, the occupiers deployed tubed and rocket artillery to fire on the urban-type settlement of Chervonohryhorivka (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast), the suburbs and the city of Kherson and the city of Ochakiv, Mykolaiv Oblast. There are casualties among civilians in these settlements.

