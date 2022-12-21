All Sections
United States reveals content of US$1.85 billion military aid package to Ukraine

European PravdaWednesday, 21 December 2022, 18:43

The new US military aid package to Ukraine in the amount of US$1.85 billion includes the provision of one battery of the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system with ammunition.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Within the limits of the US$1 billion allocated by the decree of US President Joe Biden, the following will be provided in addition to the Patriot air defence systems: ammunition for HIMARS; 500 high-precision 155-mm artillery shells; 10 120-mm mortars and 10,000 shells for them; 10 each of 60 and 82-mm mortars; 37 mine-resistant Cougar vehicles; 120 HMMWV armoured vehicles; six armoured trucks; HARM missiles; high-precision aviation weapons; more than 2,700 grenade launchers and small arms; Claymore anti-personnel mines; explosive munitions; night vision devices and sights; tactical secure communication means; and body armour.

Within the additional US$850 million allocated by the Pentagon as part of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, the following will be provided: 45,000 152-mm artillery shells; 20,000 122-mm artillery shells; 50,000 122-mm shells for the Grad multiple-launch rocket systems; 100,000 125-mm tank shells; SATCOM satellite communication terminals; as well as funding for training and equipment maintenance.

Earlier, on Wednesday 21 December, Anthony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, officially announced a new package of military aid for Ukraine in the amount of US$1.85 billion, which includes the transfer of the Patriot air defence system for the first time ever

Total US military aid to Ukraine has reached $21.9 billion since the beginning of the Biden administration.

On the morning of December 21, the Office of the President of Ukraine officially confirmed Zelenskyy’s visit to the United States. US President Joe Biden will meet Zelenskyy at the White House at 21:00 Kyiv time.

As it became known, Zelenskyy had already arrived in the United States of America.

