All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


United States reveals content of US$1.85 billion military aid package to Ukraine

European PravdaWednesday, 21 December 2022, 19:43

The new US military aid package to Ukraine in the amount of US$1.85 billion includes the provision of one battery of the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system with ammunition.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Within the limits of the US$1 billion allocated by the decree of US President Joe Biden, the following will be provided in addition to the Patriot air defence systems: ammunition for HIMARS; 500 high-precision 155-mm artillery shells; 10 120-mm mortars and 10,000 shells for them; 10 each of 60 and 82-mm mortars; 37 mine-resistant Cougar vehicles; 120 HMMWV armoured vehicles; six armoured trucks; HARM missiles; high-precision aviation weapons; more than 2,700 grenade launchers and small arms; Claymore anti-personnel mines; explosive munitions; night vision devices and sights; tactical secure communication means; and body armour.

Within the additional US$850 million allocated by the Pentagon as part of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, the following will be provided: 45,000 152-mm artillery shells; 20,000 122-mm artillery shells; 50,000 122-mm shells for the Grad multiple-launch rocket systems; 100,000 125-mm tank shells; SATCOM satellite communication terminals; as well as funding for training and equipment maintenance.

Earlier, on Wednesday 21 December, Anthony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, officially announced a new package of military aid for Ukraine in the amount of US$1.85 billion, which includes the transfer of the Patriot air defence system for the first time ever

Total US military aid to Ukraine has reached $21.9 billion since the beginning of the Biden administration.

On the morning of December 21, the Office of the President of Ukraine officially confirmed Zelenskyy’s visit to the United States. US President Joe Biden will meet Zelenskyy at the White House at 21:00 Kyiv time.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

As it became known, Zelenskyy had already arrived in the United States of America.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Russians lost thousands of soldiers at Bakhmut

Air-raid siren sounded throughout Ukraine

Zelenskyy to make a speech in Ukrainian Parliament

"We will not wait for miracle, we will make it ourselves": Zelenskyy congratulates Ukrainians on Christmas

Relatives of captive Azovstal defenders organise Christmas campaign in Kyiv

Border guards on situation at state border with Belarus: Under control

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:33
Children participating in Moscow karate festival to be awarded medals made of "NATO shell fragments"
13:06
Russians lost thousands of soldiers at Bakhmut
12:51
Ukraine’s police shows Kherson being "patched up" following Russian attack
12:30
One of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. video game developers killed in action near Bakhmut
12:22
Russian authorities want to punish Russians who left country by raising taxes
12:09
Putin boasts that situation with war in Ukraine "not as dangerous" for Russia
12:05
How servicemen of Ukraine’s Armed Forces and National Guard celebrate Christmas. PHOTO
11:18
Air-raid siren sounded throughout Ukraine
10:55
Zelenskyy to make a speech in Ukrainian Parliament
10:42
Ukrainian defenders practised to destroy hostile forces in Kyiv Oblast
All News