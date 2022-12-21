All Sections
Biden: The United States supports Ukraine's desire for a just peace

European PravdaWednesday, 21 December 2022, 22:05

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, promised Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Washington and its allies will continue to help Ukraine in its war with the Russian Federation, satisfying financial, humanitarian and military needs.

As the correspondent of "European Pravda" reports, this is what Biden said to Zelenskyy before the negotiations in the White House.

"It’s an honour to be by your side in the united defence against what is a brutal, brutal war that is being waged by Putin. 300 days - it is hard to believe how long we have been living in this. A brutal attack on Ukraine's right to exist as a state continues, an attack on innocent Ukrainians without any reason, except intimidation" the U.S. President remarked.

He condemned Russia's destruction of civilian infrastructure and attempts to use winter as a weapon, at the same time noting how the Ukrainian resistance "continues to inspire the world".

"Americans are proudly supporting them, both Democrats and Republicans, along with our allies in Europe, Japan, etc., to ensure that you have the financial, humanitarian and security assistance that you need. Today we will talk about it. And we will continue to strengthen Ukraine's ability to defend itself, including the air defence system, and that is why we will provide Ukraine with a Patriot missile battery and train your troops to use it correctly," Biden emphasised.

"Together with our partners, we’re also going to impose costs on the Kremlin and will support Ukraine in pursuing a just peace.  Mr. President, the United States supports the brave people of Ukraine, supports you as a great leader," he added.

Zelenskyy arrived at the White House, where he was met by the U.S. President Joe Biden. After bilateral talks, he is expected to hold a joint press conference with Biden and speak at a meeting of the United States Congress.

Earlier on the morning of 21 December, the Office of the President of Ukraine officially confirmed Zelenskyy’s visit to the United States. 

Amid the visit, on Wednesday, Anthony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, officially announced a new package of military aid for Ukraine in the amount of US$1.85 billion, which includes the supply of the Patriot air defence system for the first time ever

Total US military aid to Ukraine has reached $21.9 billion since the beginning of the Biden administration.

