All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Volodymyr Zelenskyy handed President Biden a medal from the Ukrainian captain of a HIMARS battery

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 21 December 2022, 22:17
Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Joseph Biden in the White House, photo from Zelenskyi's Telegram

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded the President of the USA Joseph Biden with the "The Cross of Military Merit" award from a Ukrainian captain.

Source: Broadcast from the White House before the talk between the two leaders in Washington

Quote from Zelenskyy: "One guy is a real hero, he is a captain, who asked me to give you his award. He is the captain of the HIMARS battery. He is very brave. And he said, ‘pass this on to a very brave President.’ I give you the Cross of Military Merit. It's from him. And the letter – I didn't read it. It's in Ukrainian, but there's a translation here." 

Details: Biden, hearing about the captain's request, supported him with a gesture of approval, raising a clenched fist. And when he saw the award, he exclaimed "Oh my God", and then added that he really appreciates it.

Зеленський передав Байдену Хрест бойових заслуг
Volodymyr Zelenskyy handed President Biden a medal from the Ukrainian captain
Screenshot

The American president also asked if the letter contains the name of the military serviceman so that he can contact him. The captain's name is Pavlo.

A couple of days before, Zelenskyy presented state awards to military personnel in Bakhmut and Donetsk Oblasts — and one of them handed his award to the American president.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!



Russians lost thousands of soldiers at Bakhmut

Air-raid siren sounded throughout Ukraine

Zelenskyy to make a speech in Ukrainian Parliament

"We will not wait for miracle, we will make it ourselves": Zelenskyy congratulates Ukrainians on Christmas

Relatives of captive Azovstal defenders organise Christmas campaign in Kyiv

Border guards on situation at state border with Belarus: Under control

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:33
Children participating in Moscow karate festival to be awarded medals made of "NATO shell fragments"
13:06
Russians lost thousands of soldiers at Bakhmut
12:51
Ukraine’s police shows Kherson being "patched up" following Russian attack
12:30
One of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. video game developers killed in action near Bakhmut
12:22
Russian authorities want to punish Russians who left country by raising taxes
12:09
Putin boasts that situation with war in Ukraine "not as dangerous" for Russia
12:05
How servicemen of Ukraine’s Armed Forces and National Guard celebrate Christmas. PHOTO
11:18
Air-raid siren sounded throughout Ukraine
10:55
Zelenskyy to make a speech in Ukrainian Parliament
10:42
Ukrainian defenders practised to destroy hostile forces in Kyiv Oblast
All News