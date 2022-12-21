All Sections
Volodymyr Zelenskyy handed President Biden a medal from the Ukrainian captain of a HIMARS battery

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 21 December 2022, 21:17
Volodymyr Zelenskyy handed President Biden a medal from the Ukrainian captain of a HIMARS battery
Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Joseph Biden in the White House, photo from Zelenskyi's Telegram

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded the President of the USA Joseph Biden with the "The Cross of Military Merit" award from a Ukrainian captain.

Source: Broadcast from the White House before the talk between the two leaders in Washington

Quote from Zelenskyy: "One guy is a real hero, he is a captain, who asked me to give you his award. He is the captain of the HIMARS battery. He is very brave. And he said, ‘pass this on to a very brave President.’ I give you the Cross of Military Merit. It's from him. And the letter – I didn't read it. It's in Ukrainian, but there's a translation here." 

Details: Biden, hearing about the captain's request, supported him with a gesture of approval, raising a clenched fist. And when he saw the award, he exclaimed "Oh my God", and then added that he really appreciates it.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy handed President Biden a medal from the Ukrainian captain
The American president also asked if the letter contains the name of the military serviceman so that he can contact him. The captain's name is Pavlo.

A couple of days before, Zelenskyy presented state awards to military personnel in Bakhmut and Donetsk Oblasts — and one of them handed his award to the American president.

