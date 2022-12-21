All Sections
Zelenskyy tells how he sees a just peace

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 21 December 2022, 23:43
Zelenskyy tells how he sees a just peace

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that in order to achieve a just peace, there can be no concessions regarding the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.

Source: White House press conference

Quote: "For us, for everyone, peace is just in different ways. For me, as for the President, a just peace means no compromises regarding our land, territorial integrity, our sovereignty. This is the most important thing. Compensation for all the damage caused by Russian aggression."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy added that revenge became important for people who lost relatives during the war.

Quote: "And the longer this war goes on, the more there will be such parents who will live their lives hoping for revenge, because there is no other reason for them to live anymore. And I know such people. There is no just peace in the war that these inhumans have brought upon us".

Background: 

  • Zelensky called his first visit to the United States amid the full-scale war with Russia historic.
  • Biden, in turn, said that Putin does not plan to stop the war against Ukraine.

