Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier caught fire in Russia

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 22 December 2022, 11:26

Admiral Kuznetsov, the aircraft carrier cruiser, which is now under maintenance, has caught fire in Murmansk, Russia.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti, quoting Alexei Rakhmanov, the Head of the United Shipbuilding Company, and Russia’s emergency services 

Details: Russian emergency services reported that there has been a fire on the Admiral Kuznetsov cruiser at the Zvezdochka repair plant.

Rakhmanov claims that a "small fire" occurred during the repair. According to him, there were no losses or injuries aboard. The fire protection system of the ship was triggered and the fire was extinguished.

