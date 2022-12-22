All Sections
Kremlin responds to Zelenskyy’s visit in US "with regret"

Iryna BalachukThursday, 22 December 2022, 12:04

Dmitry Peskov, Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, has stated that the Kremlin didn’t hear words from presidents of Ukraine and the US about their readiness to listen to Russia's concerns.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti

Quote from Peskov: "We note with regret that no words have been heard from Biden and Zelenskyy about their potential willingness to listen to Russia's concerns."

Details: Putin’s press secretary also stated that during the meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Joe Biden, "there were no real calls for peace, no warnings about the barbaric attacks on residential buildings in Donbas." 

Background:

  • On 21 December, Zelenskyy arrived at the White House, where he was welcomed by US President Joe Biden.
  • As part of the visit, Anthony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, officially announced a new package of military aid for Ukraine in the amount of US$1.85 billion, which includes the transfer of the MIM-104 Patriot air defence system for the first time ever.
  • The total amount of US military aid to Ukraine has reached US$21.9 billion since the beginning of the Biden administration.
  • The Hill, an American news outlet, wrote that the leadership of the US Congress is working on fast introduction of the bill, which will condemn Russia as an aggressor state; however, it does not refer to the recognition of Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.

