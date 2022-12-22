All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Kremlin responds to Zelenskyy’s visit in US "with regret"

Iryna BalachukThursday, 22 December 2022, 11:04
Kremlin responds to Zelenskyy’s visit in US with regret

Dmitry Peskov, Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, has stated that the Kremlin didn’t hear words from presidents of Ukraine and the US about their readiness to listen to Russia's concerns.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti

Quote from Peskov: "We note with regret that no words have been heard from Biden and Zelenskyy about their potential willingness to listen to Russia's concerns."

Details: Putin’s press secretary also stated that during the meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Joe Biden, "there were no real calls for peace, no warnings about the barbaric attacks on residential buildings in Donbas." 

Advertisement:

Read also: 5 key points from Zelenskyy's address to US Congress

Background:

  • On 21 December, Zelenskyy arrived at the White House, where he was welcomed by US President Joe Biden.
  • As part of the visit, Anthony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, officially announced a new package of military aid for Ukraine in the amount of US$1.85 billion, which includes the transfer of the MIM-104 Patriot air defence system for the first time ever.
  • The total amount of US military aid to Ukraine has reached US$21.9 billion since the beginning of the Biden administration.
  • The Hill, an American news outlet, wrote that the leadership of the US Congress is working on fast introduction of the bill, which will condemn Russia as an aggressor state; however, it does not refer to the recognition of Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
Guardian amends article on Orbán allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
All News
Advertisement: