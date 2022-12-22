All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian Ministry of Defence shows footage of Shoigu ostensibly at war in Ukraine

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 22 December 2022, 12:19
Russian Ministry of Defence shows footage of Shoigu ostensibly at war in Ukraine

The Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation has reported that Sergei Shoigu, the Head of the Ministry, once again inspected military units at the front line in Ukraine.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti

Details: Shoigu inspected the deployment of personnel and listened to the reports of unit commanders.

At the same time, the Russian Ministry of Defence presented a video that was supposed to confirm that Shoigu visited the zone of contact.



Background:
Recently, the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation reported that Sergei Shoigu inspected the "forward positions of Russian units". However, the GeoConfirmed project found out that, despite the statement of the Russian ministry, in the video posted by the department, Shoigu was dozens of kilometres away from the advanced positions of the occupiers.

Advertisement:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
Guardian amends article on Orbán allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
All News
Advertisement: