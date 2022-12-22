All Sections
Russians believe that with joint training with China they respond to US

Thursday, 22 December 2022, 14:43
Russians believe that with joint training with China they respond to US

The Russian General Staff stated that the joint naval exercises, air patrols and other joint training of the Russian Federation and China are a response to the increase of the US military potential in the region.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti, citing Valery Gerasimov, the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces.

Quote: "The Russian-Chinese naval and air patrols in the Asia-Pacific region, as well as training and exercises, became a practical implementation of the strategic partnership with the People's Republic of China."

Details: Gerasimov added that this is a "legitimate reaction to the aggressive build-up of US military potential in the region".

Background: In early December, Wendy Sherman, the United States Deputy Secretary of State, announced that China might start a war against Taiwan.

Advertisement: