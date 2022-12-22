All Sections
Russians believe that with joint training with China they respond to US

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 22 December 2022, 15:43

The Russian General Staff stated that the joint naval exercises, air patrols and other joint training of the Russian Federation and China are a response to the increase of the US military potential in the region.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti, citing Valery Gerasimov, the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces.

Quote: "The Russian-Chinese naval and air patrols in the Asia-Pacific region, as well as training and exercises, became a practical implementation of the strategic partnership with the People's Republic of China."

Details: Gerasimov added that this is a "legitimate reaction to the aggressive build-up of US military potential in the region".

Background: In early December, Wendy Sherman, the United States Deputy Secretary of State, announced that China might start a war against Taiwan.

