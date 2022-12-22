All Sections
Putin offended by "Ukrainian separatism", admits fiasco

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 22 December 2022, 18:45

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that the United States had been involved in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia for a long time, because it is trying to "divide and conquer", playing on the idea of ​​Ukrainian nationalism. He called it a defeat that the West managed to "split" the peoples of the USSR.

Source: Vladimir Putin at a meeting with the Kremlin journalists

Details: When asked about the possibility of greater US involvement in the Ukraine conflict after the transfer of the Patriot missile systems, Putin answered almost in a Ukrainian way: we need to look at the problem "broader and deeper".

In his opinion, Russia protects the "unity of the Russian world", while the West acts according to the principle of "divide and conquer".

Quote: "Our opponents have always been engaged in this, they tried to divide us and then rule these separate parts. What's new here? The idea of ​​Ukrainian separatism was born a long time ago, still in the framework of a single country."

Details: According to Putin, if an ethnic group wanted to split, it can be understood, "but you can't go against that part of the people that feels like part of Russian culture, and against them the war of 2014 was launched."

"We endured everything, endured and hoped for peace agreements, now it turns out that we simply got our leg pulled," Putin said.

According to the logic of the President of the Russian Federation, all the events were leading Russia to an invasion, it allegedly had no other way out.

Quote: "But our goal is, first of all, to protect people who feel as part of our people, part of our culture. Our common roots, culture, and spiritual community will be stronger than what divides us, and such trends have always been...

In fact, after the collapse of the Soviet Union, people with extreme nationalistic views came to power, and this separation grew more and more. We were pitted. In that sense, we have failed.

Maybe they pushed us to this limit. But we had nowhere to retreat."

Details: Putin also mentioned the phrase "If you want to lose Ukraine, add Halychyna [in the west part of Ukraine]." In his opinion, that’s the way it turned out.

Putin also stated that "no one wants the unification of the Russian people... except us, and we do it and we will do it."

