Ukrainians will return more actively in spring - Ukraine’s Prime Minister

The Ukrainian government predicts that Ukrainians will actively return to the country in the spring of 2023. So, the authorities are working on the issue of security and reconstruction and have also created the ERobota and EOselia programmes [programs for searching places of work and residence - ed.].

Source: Denys Shmyhal, the Prime Minister of Ukraine, in an interview to Interfax-Ukraine news agency

Quote: "According to various estimates, 5 to 7 million Ukrainians are forced to remain abroad now. But up to 90% of those who left want to return home. These are the results of opinion polls. We clearly understand that Ukrainians will return more actively in the spring. Work, housing, and security are all necessary components of the return."

Details: Shmyhal noted that the ERobota programme has been launched regarding work.

"Four directions are already working. These are grants for individual business, for planting gardens and greenhouses, and for processing enterprises. Through fiscal, regulatory and credit incentives, we are helping businesses primarily to create jobs. Reducing unemployment is one of the main tasks currently facing the Ministry of Economy," he said.

As for housing, the EOselia programme has been launched, and almost 300 first mortgages have already been issued.

Substantial funding for this programme is planned for next year, and it will continue to grow, the prime minister added.

The third issue is security. Shmyhal stressed that the government team headed by the President of Ukraine is working on increasing the supply of air defence equipment.

"We have already received the NASAMS, HAWK, IRIS-T, and Crotale systems from our partners. We are waiting for SAMP/T. During Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to the United States, the United States officially confirmed the future transfer of Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine. This is our work in the field of security," he noted.

Quote: "Ukrainians should see the prospect of reconstruction and development of the country after the war. Therefore, the strategic task is Ukraine in the EU not in a decades, but in two to three years.

And the second part of that point is the big Reconstruction Plan that we're working on with our allies. Our partners are very interested and will support us here.

These four components, I am sure, will give people the understanding that there is a good and safe future for them and their children in Ukraine. Then people will come back."

