All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainians will return more actively in spring - Ukraine’s Prime Minister

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 22 December 2022, 19:46
Ukrainians will return more actively in spring - Ukraine’s Prime Minister

The Ukrainian government predicts that Ukrainians will actively return to the country in the spring of 2023. So, the authorities are working on the issue of security and reconstruction and have also created the ERobota and EOselia programmes [programs for searching places of work and residence - ed.].

Source: Denys Shmyhal, the Prime Minister of Ukraine, in an interview to Interfax-Ukraine news agency

Quote: "According to various estimates, 5 to 7 million Ukrainians are forced to remain abroad now. But up to 90% of those who left want to return home. These are the results of opinion polls. We clearly understand that Ukrainians will return more actively in the spring. Work, housing, and security are all necessary components of the return."

Advertisement:

Details: Shmyhal noted that the ERobota programme has been launched regarding work.

"Four directions are already working. These are grants for individual business, for planting gardens and greenhouses, and for processing enterprises. Through fiscal, regulatory and credit incentives, we are helping businesses primarily to create jobs. Reducing unemployment is one of the main tasks currently facing the Ministry of Economy," he said.

As for housing, the EOselia programme has been launched, and almost 300 first mortgages have already been issued.

Substantial funding for this programme is planned for next year, and it will continue to grow, the prime minister added.

The third issue is security. Shmyhal stressed that the government team headed by the President of Ukraine is working on increasing the supply of air defence equipment.

"We have already received the NASAMS, HAWK, IRIS-T, and Crotale systems from our partners. We are waiting for SAMP/T. During Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to the United States, the United States officially confirmed the future transfer of Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine. This is our work in the field of security," he noted.

Quote: "Ukrainians should see the prospect of reconstruction and development of the country after the war. Therefore, the strategic task is Ukraine in the EU not in a decades, but in two to three years.

And the second part of that point is the big Reconstruction Plan that we're working on with our allies. Our partners are very interested and will support us here.

These four components, I am sure, will give people the understanding that there is a good and safe future for them and their children in Ukraine. Then people will come back."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!


Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
Guardian amends article on Orbán allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
All News
Advertisement: