House wall falls on two teenagers as result of missile attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast

A wall of a residential building in Zaporizhzhia Oblast has fallen on two teenagers as a result of a missile attack, but they survived.

Source: Oleksandr Starukh, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy decided to bury two boys. Alive. A missile hit their house. They survived, the wall did not. Two heroes, three and fifteen years old. They survived where a stone could not survive. They will live, because they have to. They will win!"

Background: The Russian military struck the village of Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, using cluster munitions on the morning of 22 December.

