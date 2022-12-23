All Sections
Russians kill 4 civilians in Donetsk Oblast

Iryna BalachukFriday, 23 December 2022, 07:07
Russians kill 4 civilians in Donetsk Oblast

Four civilians were killed and seven more sustained injuries in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast on 22 December. 

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Kyrylenko: "On 22 December, the Russians killed four civilians in Donetsk Oblast: two in Chasiv Yar and two in Bakhmut. Seven more people in the oblast sustained injuries."

Details: This means that, as of 23 December, the Russians have killed at least 1,279 and wounded at least 2,780 civilians in Donetsk Oblast.

These numbers are not final, as it is impossible to establish the exact number of casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha at the moment.

Subjects: Donetsk region
