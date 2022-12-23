All Sections
Kremlin believes that Russia "substantially demilitarised" Ukraine

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 23 December 2022, 12:00

The Russian authorities believe that they have already "significantly advanced" on the path of demilitarisation, which they called one of the goals of the war against Ukraine.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti, citing Dmirty Perskov, Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation

Details: Answering the question whether one of the goals of the special operation [the official term used by Russians to describe the ongoing war with Ukraine – ed.], namely the demilitarisation of Ukraine, can be considered as complete based on the speech of President Vladimir Putin, Peskov answered: "We can state that there is significant progress on the path of demilitarisation."

Background:

  • On 22 December, Vladimir Putin, the President of the aggressor country, stated that Russia allegedly wants to end the war in Ukraine as soon as possible, but wants to avoid great losses.
  • On 21 December, Antony Blinken, the United States Secretary of State, officially announced a new package of military aid for Ukraine in the amount of US$1.85 billion, which includes the transfer of the Patriot air defence system.

