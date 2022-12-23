All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Kremlin believes that Russia "substantially demilitarised" Ukraine

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 23 December 2022, 11:00
Kremlin believes that Russia substantially demilitarised Ukraine

The Russian authorities believe that they have already "significantly advanced" on the path of demilitarisation, which they called one of the goals of the war against Ukraine.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti, citing Dmirty Perskov, Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation

Details: Answering the question whether one of the goals of the special operation [the official term used by Russians to describe the ongoing war with Ukraine – ed.], namely the demilitarisation of Ukraine, can be considered as complete based on the speech of President Vladimir Putin, Peskov answered: "We can state that there is significant progress on the path of demilitarisation."

Advertisement:

Background:

  • On 22 December, Vladimir Putin, the President of the aggressor country, stated that Russia allegedly wants to end the war in Ukraine as soon as possible, but wants to avoid great losses.
  • On 21 December, Antony Blinken, the United States Secretary of State, officially announced a new package of military aid for Ukraine in the amount of US$1.85 billion, which includes the transfer of the Patriot air defence system.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
Guardian amends article on Orbán allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
All News
Advertisement: