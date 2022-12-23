Kremlin believes that Russia "substantially demilitarised" Ukraine

The Russian authorities believe that they have already "significantly advanced" on the path of demilitarisation, which they called one of the goals of the war against Ukraine.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti, citing Dmirty Perskov, Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation

Details: Answering the question whether one of the goals of the special operation [the official term used by Russians to describe the ongoing war with Ukraine – ed.], namely the demilitarisation of Ukraine, can be considered as complete based on the speech of President Vladimir Putin, Peskov answered: "We can state that there is significant progress on the path of demilitarisation."

Background:

On 22 December, Vladimir Putin, the President of the aggressor country, stated that Russia allegedly wants to end the war in Ukraine as soon as possible, but wants to avoid great losses.

On 21 December, Antony Blinken, the United States Secretary of State, officially announced a new package of military aid for Ukraine in the amount of US$1.85 billion, which includes the transfer of the Patriot air defence system.

